MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near 40th and Hope

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near 40th and Hope on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.

