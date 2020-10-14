Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near 40th and Hope

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near 40th and Hope on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Complaint: Man fired 'warning shot' on night of Rittenhouse shooting
slideshow

Complaint: Man fired 'warning shot' on night of Rittenhouse shooting

Joshua Ziminski of Racine faces one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

MPD: 1 dead, 2 wounded following separate shootings in Milwaukee
slideshow

MPD: 1 dead, 2 wounded following separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, Oct. 13. One person is dead and two others were injured as a result of the shootings.