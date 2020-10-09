MPD: Man shot, seriously injured near 39th and Fond du Lac

A 20-year-old man was shot and serious injured near 39th and Fond du Lac on Milwaukee's north side on Friday, Oct. 9.

Police said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired from another vehicle, striking him just after 5 p.m.

He is now in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.

