MPD honors citizens, members of police force with Merit Awards

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department hosted the Merit Awards Ceremony on Wednesday. Dozens of officers and members of the community were honored for bravery and heroism. The ceremony was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy.



The Milwaukee Police Department hosted their Merit Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 4 to highlight Milwaukee Police Department members and community members.

MPD honored officers and civilians for going above and beyond, putting their lives on the line to keep this city safe.

Milwaukee Police Department hosts Merit Awards Ceremony

The Merit Awards Ceremony was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy, located at 6680 N. Teutonia Avenue.

The event was emceed by FOX's Stephanie Quirk.

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Milwaukee Police Department hosts Merit Awards Ceremony

Congratulations to all the winners!

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.



