MPD: Argument leads to gunfire, woman shot near 52nd and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an argument led to gunfire near 52nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 17 -- and left a 32-year-old woman wounded.
Officials say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment -- and is now listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
