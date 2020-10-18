MPD: Argument leads to gunfire, woman shot near 52nd and Center

Milwaukee police say an argument led to gunfire near 52nd and Center on Saturday, Oct. 17 -- and left a 32-year-old woman wounded.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment -- and is now listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.