Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near N. 27th Street and W. Kilbourn around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 6.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is an active investigation and MPD are seeking an unknown suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.