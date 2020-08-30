MPD: 32-year-old man shot, wounded near 24th and Monroe Saturday evening

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 24th and Monroe on Saturday evening, Aug. 29, Milwaukee police say.

Officials say the gunfire broke out just before 8 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.