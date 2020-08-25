MPD: 23-year-old man shot, wounded near 28th and Garfield

Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded in an incident near 28th and Garfield on Friday, Aug. 21.

Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday -- but was not reported until Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He refused medical treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

