MPD: 23-year-old man shot, wounded near 28th and Garfield
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded in an incident near 28th and Garfield on Friday, Aug. 21.
Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday -- but was not reported until Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The victim, a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He refused medical treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.