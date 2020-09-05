MPD: 2 wounded in separate shootings less than 1 mile apart

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Police were called to a shooting near 14th and Columbia around 4:45 p.m. The victim -- a 25-year-old woman -- sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around 8 p.m., police were called to a shooting a few blocks southwest near 19th and Center. There, a 32-year-old man was wounded. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody in regard to either shooting. The circumstances that led to each shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or using the P3 Tips app.