MPD: 2 dead following separate shootings in Milwaukee, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened Thursday night, Jan. 28 and early Friday morning, Jan. 29.

The first shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near 10th and Atkinson.

Police say the victim is a 25-year-old man. The victim's girlfriend said they were sitting in their car when the suspect approached and tried to rob them. The suspect fired into the vehicle striking the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. near 22nd and Melvina. A 55-year-old man was shot.

Milwaukee police seeking unknown suspects in both cases. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.