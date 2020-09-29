Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 2 people shot, wounded during dispute with 3rd person

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Shooting at 75th and Northridge Lakes, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded during a dispute with another individual near 75th and Northridge Lakes early Tuesday, Sept. 29, Milwaukee police say.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. The victims are a 20-year-old Milwaukee man and a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman. They were taken to a hospital with non-lief-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

