MPD: 2 people shot, wounded during dispute with 3rd person
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot and wounded during a dispute with another individual near 75th and Northridge Lakes early Tuesday, Sept. 29, Milwaukee police say.
Officials said the shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. The victims are a 20-year-old Milwaukee man and a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman. They were taken to a hospital with non-lief-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
