MPD: 16-year-old shot, wounded near 39th and Meinecke

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 39th and Meinecke on Friday night, July 31.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the boy arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries around 6 p.m. on Friday.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.