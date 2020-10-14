MPD: 1 dead, 2 wounded following separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, Oct. 13. One person is dead and two others were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. near 91st and Flagg Avenue. Police say the victim, a 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee, suffered gun shot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is receiving treatments for life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. near 83rd and Morgan. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. The victim was conveyed to a local hospital and is being treated for critical injuries.

Another person is in custody related to this incident.

The third shooting happened near 1st and Clarke around 9:35 p.m. Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot and succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.