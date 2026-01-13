article

The Brief A Mount Pleasant police squad was involved in a crash on Monday night. Two officers, and a man who was in the other vehicle, were injured. It happened at Washington and Village Center, just west of Green Bay.



What we know:

It happened at Washington and Village Center, just west of Green Bay, at around 7:30 p.m. The crash involved a police squad and a car. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Two on-duty officers were in the squad, and a man was in the car. All occupants had "non-incapacting injuries," according to police, and were evaluated. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash because it involved a police squad.

What we don't know:

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is not investigating the crash, which remains under review. No information about what caused the crash has been released at this time.

An image of the crash, which police released, appears to show the squad struck the driver's side of the car.