Mount Pleasant advances Microsoft expansion project with little opposition

The Brief Microsoft received unanimous approval for plans to build 15 new data centers in Mount Pleasant. Officials cited zoning, infrastructure and land ownership as reasons for limited opposition. The proposals now move to the Village Board for final approval.



Microsoft has cleared another key hurdle in Mount Pleasant, where village leaders approved plans for 15 additional data centers on land already owned and zoned for industrial use.

What we know:

The Mount Pleasant Plan Commission unanimously approved two site plans Wednesday, Jan. 21, a notably smoother process than similar proposals that have drawn protests in communities like Port Washington, Caledonia and Beaver Dam. Officials say the difference may come down to location and planning: the land was previously set aside for large-scale industrial development and already has infrastructure in place.

Two data centers are currently under construction between 90th and 105th streets, north of State Highway 195. The newly approved plans would add nine data centers south of State Highway 11 and six more just north of that site.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Microsoft purchased the former Foxconn land in 2023 and 2024 and says its first Mount Pleasant facility, set to open this year, will be the world’s most powerful AI data center.

What they're saying:

Trustee Ram Bhatia said the development reflects long-term planning tied to infrastructure investments made years ago.

"I would say that since we built the infrastructure, we knew that we were going to have the developments, which is going to add to that," said Ram Bhatia, Mount Pleasant village trustee. "That's going to have the best use of the infrastructure. I would not use the word relief, because by the time both Foxconn and Microsoft is done, it's going to be bigger and better."

Village leaders praised Microsoft’s approach and transparency during the review process.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I really commend Microsoft, Dewberry, their engineering firms for being able to provide us such tremendous levels of detail. It does allow us to see the project come off the paper," said Nancy Washburn, Mount Pleasant village trustee.

Dig deeper:

"I can tell you some things, but I'm not gonna tell you some things about what Microsoft has already done," said Alfonso Gardner, Racine County Workforce Solutions. "So, I know that they are honest about what they are saying."

Map of Microsoft's Mount Pleasant data center plans

Gardner was referencing Microsoft’s "community-first AI infrastructure" initiative, which includes commitments to higher electricity rates, replenishing community water supplies and providing AI training programs.

What's next:

Both project proposals now advance to the Mount Pleasant Village Board for final approval, which could come as soon as Monday night. If approved, Microsoft could seek building permits for the larger site and begin preparing land for the smaller development.

Related article