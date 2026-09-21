Mount Pleasant 7-year-old child accidentally shoots self in leg

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The Brief A child was injured in an accidental self-inflicted shooting in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Sept. 19. Police say the 7-year-old gained access to a firearm and discharged it into their leg. The child was taken to the hospital and a 24-year-old man was taken into custody.



A child was injured in Mount Pleasant on Saturday after police say the child gained access to a firearm and then accidently shot themselves.

Accidental shooting

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, just after 4 p.m. officers responded to a home near Graceland and South Green Bay for a report of a juvenile who had been accidentally shot in the leg.

Preliminary information indicates that a 7-year-old child was inside the home when they gained access to a firearm and discharged the weapon, striking themselves in the leg.

The child was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries by family members. The child's current medical condition is not being released at this time.

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A 24-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to the Racine County Jail for Leaving/Storing a Loaded Firearm Within the Reach of a Child.

Investigation

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department Investigation Line at 262-884-0454, press #6.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 1-262-636-9330 or 1-888-636-9330, or by email at RacineCS@gmail.com.