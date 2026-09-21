Mount Pleasant 7-year-old child accidentally shoots self in leg
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A child was injured in Mount Pleasant on Saturday after police say the child gained access to a firearm and then accidently shot themselves.
Accidental shooting
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, just after 4 p.m. officers responded to a home near Graceland and South Green Bay for a report of a juvenile who had been accidentally shot in the leg.
Preliminary information indicates that a 7-year-old child was inside the home when they gained access to a firearm and discharged the weapon, striking themselves in the leg.
The child was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries by family members. The child's current medical condition is not being released at this time.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
A 24-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to the Racine County Jail for Leaving/Storing a Loaded Firearm Within the Reach of a Child.
Investigation
What you can do:
The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information, contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department Investigation Line at 262-884-0454, press #6.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 1-262-636-9330 or 1-888-636-9330, or by email at RacineCS@gmail.com.
The Source: The Mount Pleasant Police Department sent FOX6 a press release.