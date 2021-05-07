Mother’s Day movie marathon: Stream these films for free with your mom
LOS ANGELES - Mother’s Day is May 10, and watching the best "movie moms" of all time is a great way to mark the day.
From the mothers that juggle it all like Sarah Jessica Parker in "I Don't Know How She Does It" to quirky and loveable moms like Cher in "Mermaids," Tubi has plenty of free-to-stream titles to watch with your own mom:
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002) - Sandra Bullock, Ellen Burstyn, Ashley Judd"A playwright looks back on her complicated Southern upbringing after an unexpected visit from her mother’s lifelong friends opens up the past."
- Double Platinum (1999) - Diana Ross, Brandy"Years after she abandoned her baby girl, a famous singer must face her now teenage daughter and repair their complicated relationship."
- I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011) - Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Munn, Pierce Brosnan"A career-driven mom tries to keep her head above water juggling work and family while enduring bake sales, head lice, and many unsolicited opinions."RELATED: National Dog Mom's Day: Celebrate with these free, dog-centric movies, documentaries on Tubi
- Lion (2016) - Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, Nicole Kidman"A young man makes an emotional journey to reconnect with his birth family in India after being tragically separated from them years earlier."
- Look Who's Talking Too (1990) - Kirstie Alley, John Travolta, Olympia Dukakis, Bruce Willis"The hilarious antics of a family with a smart aleck baby grows with the addition of a baby sister who is equally snarky and an undercover nightmare."
- Mermaids (1990) - Cher, Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci"A quirky 15-year-old girl in the 1960s comes to terms with her recent move to a new small town, her budding sexuality, and her promiscuous mother."
- Mothers and Daughters (2016) - Susan Sarandon, Sharon Stone, Courtney Cox, Selma Blair"The unexpected pregnancy of a rock photographer at the peak of her career urges a maternal exploration, starting with her own estranged mother."
- Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992) - Sylvester Stallone, Estelle Getty"After a Los Angeles detective’s vivacious New Jersey mother witnesses a murder, he begrudgingly accepts that she is now his new partner."
