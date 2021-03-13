More than a week later, 9-year-old Central Florida boy still missing

article

It's been over a week since 9-year-old John Weldon went missing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Missing Child Alert for him and say he may be traveling with a 42-year-old man.

The boy was last seen on Wednesday, March 3. Mount Dora police believe he is with Daryl Weldon, 42, and they could be traveling out of state, possibly to Colorado or Wisconsin.

Authorities say the two could be in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with the Florida license tag IB14FR.

John is described as 4-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 55 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Daryl is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE or the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7136 or 911.

