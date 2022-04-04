Moratorium on utility disconnections ending; help for customers

article

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) encourages electric, natural gas, and water utility customers with outstanding bills to make payment arrangements with their provider or apply for financial assistance before the annual winter heating moratorium on disconnections ends.

From Nov. 1 to April 15, utilities are prohibited from disconnecting customers’ utility service for nonpayment when that service is used for home heating.

As of Nov. 1, 2021, a news release says approximately 3,804 residential locations were disconnected, compared to 4,717 in 2019, and 8,035 in 2018.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payments are encouraged first to contact their utility to set up a payment plan.

Listed below is the contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin:

Alliant Energy; 1-800-255-4268

Madison Gas & Electric; 1-800-245-1125

Superior Water, Light & Power; 1-800-227-7957

We Energies; 1-800-842-4565

Wisconsin Public Service Corporation; 1-800-450-7260

Xcel Energy; 1-800-895-4999

If customers are having difficulty paying their energy bills, officials say they may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP), which provides assistance with emergency energy needs, emergency furnace repairs, conservation service and weatherization for low-income households.

For more information about applying for energy, utility or emergency rental assistance, call the Statewide Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596. If customers cannot reach an agreement with their utility, they may contact the PSC by calling 608-266-2001 or 1-800-225-7729, or by submitting a PSC complaint online.