Mold growth risk after flooding; health concerns, safety tips

The Brief Milwaukee County health leaders are warning about mold growing in flooded homes. Mold can cause major health risks, especially to people who already have weakened immune systems. Some tips include limiting time indoors and protecting yourself while cleaning.



Households across the region continue to face lingering impacts from last week's severe storms, including persistent mold and moisture issues from flooding.

The flooding in homes, especially basements, has created the perfect environment for mold growth.

Milwaukee County health experts say mold develops quickly in damp homes and can cause major health risks, especially to people who already have weakened immune systems.

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What they're saying:

"Mold is tricky. Sometimes it's out in the open, it's on a wall, you can see it," said Tyler Weber, Milwaukee Health Department. "If you have a finished basement, then, and you have maybe drywall over the original concrete wall, then you may not be able to see it. And so, that's where, again, removing the moisture and trying to scope out wherever you can, where moisture may be."

Safety tips

What you can do:

Some tips include limiting time indoors and protecting yourself while cleaning.

Other tips to prevent mold exposure include sealing off an affected area, using ventilation, and avoiding direct contact.

Do not handle moldy materials with bare hands. Health experts say you should wear heavy gloves, waterproof boots, a mask if you're indoors when handling the debris.

Resources & reporting

For more information on mold cleanup and health risks, visit milwaukee.gov/mold .

To schedule a property inspection for potential foundation damage, contact DNS at (414) 286-2268 or submit a request online at milwaukee.gov/Click4Action .

To report flooding-related issues, report it to the City of Milwaukee at (414) 286-CITY (2489) , online at milwaukee.gov/Click4Action , or through the MKEmobile app .