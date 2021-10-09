'Miracles do exist,' Missing toddler from Grimes Co. found safe following lengthy search

article

We've just learned Christopher Ramirez, 3, who was reported missing Wednesday in Grimes Co. has been safely located.

It's unclear exactly where the toddler was found, but according to Grimes Co. Sheriff Donald Sowell, he was found late Saturday morning "in good health" and was taken to Texas Children's Hospital for evaluation.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when he went missing from his home on Deer Park Lane off FM 1774.

His mother and grandmother were reportedly unloading the car when the mother says she realized it had been about two minutes since she last saw her son.

Authorities say a neighbor reported seeing the boy chasing a dog down the road, and the mother ran in the direction they reportedly went but didn’t find the boy.

Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies, FBI Agents, Texas Game Warden Officers, TDCJ dogs, DPS helicopter crews, and Texas Equusearch volunteers had been searching the thick woods near the family’s home.

"We had a couple of bodies of water, small tanks, we checked those out," Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Thursday. "So far none of that produced anything, thank goodness. We have no information of any form, fashion, or shape that there’s any foul play involved, however, it hasn’t been ruled out."

News of Christopher's rescue has caused everyone involved in the search to breathe a sigh of relief.

"This is a prime example to show that miracles do exist," Grimes Co. Pct. 2. Constable Deputy Blake Jarvis said.

No other information was provided, as of this writing. FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more details become available.