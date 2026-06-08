Missing pet scams: Wisconsin officials warn pet owners

The Brief Wisconsin officials are warning pet owners about a scam that tries to take advantage of those searching for lost animals. Scammers pose as a service that helps to find missing animals. Or, they claim they found the pet but need money for transportation or vet bills. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says do not pay any money upfront for services.



A missing pet is painful. Making things worse are scammers who target people searching for lost animals.

How the scam works

What we know:

When a pet goes missing, people may go to great length to get them back. That's where scammers see an opportunity.

When a pet owner writes about a missing animal on social media, the scammers reach out posing as a company that finds missing pets.

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They'll want an upfront fee. They may even send pictures that look like the pet.

"With artificial intelligence, the scammers can create images or likenesses," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Michelle Reinen

What they're saying:

The scammers may try other tactics, like saying they found the pet but want money for transportation. Or, they'll say the pet is injured, and they need money for veterinary bills.

They may even try extortion.

"They will just say, "I have the pet. You need to pay me for it," said Reinen.

Reinen says people in Wisconsin have been targeted by the scam.

Don't become a victim

What you can do:

To avoid losing money, don't send any money upfront.

Do a Google search of the pet search service's name along with words like 'scam' or 'complaint.'

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"Check consumer protection to see if there's complaints," said Reinen. "The Better Business Bureau (too)."

Limit details about the pet in posters and online. That way, you can use them later to verify if someone actually has the pet.