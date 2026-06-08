Missing pet scams: Wisconsin officials warn pet owners
MILWAUKEE - A missing pet is painful. Making things worse are scammers who target people searching for lost animals.
How the scam works
What we know:
When a pet goes missing, people may go to great length to get them back. That's where scammers see an opportunity.
When a pet owner writes about a missing animal on social media, the scammers reach out posing as a company that finds missing pets.
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They'll want an upfront fee. They may even send pictures that look like the pet.
"With artificial intelligence, the scammers can create images or likenesses," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.
Michelle Reinen
What they're saying:
The scammers may try other tactics, like saying they found the pet but want money for transportation. Or, they'll say the pet is injured, and they need money for veterinary bills.
They may even try extortion.
"They will just say, "I have the pet. You need to pay me for it," said Reinen.
Reinen says people in Wisconsin have been targeted by the scam.
Don't become a victim
What you can do:
To avoid losing money, don't send any money upfront.
Do a Google search of the pet search service's name along with words like 'scam' or 'complaint.'
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"Check consumer protection to see if there's complaints," said Reinen. "The Better Business Bureau (too)."
Limit details about the pet in posters and online. That way, you can use them later to verify if someone actually has the pet.
The Source: Information for this report comes from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).