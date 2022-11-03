Missing Milwaukee man last seen near Spencer and Ridge

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its search for a critically missing 42-year-old man, Christopher Schulz.

Officials said Schulz was last seen near Spencer and Ridge around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Schulz is described as a male, White, about 5'09" tall, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, green and gold construction hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white shoes.

Police said Schulz suffers from a medical condition and is likely to be on foot.

Anyone with information about Schulz's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.