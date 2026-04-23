Missing man last seen in Wind Point; police seek public's help

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The Brief Police are searching for 29-year-old Marquise Young, reported missing and endangered. Young was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on April 15 in Wind Point. Anyone with information is asked to call Wind Point police at 262-639-3022.



Police in Wind Point are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered person.

What we know:

Marquise Young, 29, was last seen around 4:37 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, near Viken and 4 Mile in Wind Point.

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Young is described as a Black man, 6 feet 3 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black top, dark-colored pants and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Authorities say Young is from North Carolina and had recently been in Wisconsin visiting relatives. He has not been in contact with family, and there is concern for his safety.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wind Point Police Department at 262-639-3022.