Missing, endangered West Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help
article
WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The West Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old woman.
What we know:
Corina John was reported missing by her father on Jan. 8, 2026. She was last seen at Jersey Mikes in West Milwaukee on Dec. 13, 2025.
Corina is described as a female, Hispanic, 5'05" tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
She was last seen wearing a Jersey Mike's work uniform.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her location, please contact West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the West Milwaukee Police Department.