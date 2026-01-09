Expand / Collapse search

Missing, endangered West Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

Published  January 9, 2026 7:46am CST
Corina John

    • Police are searching for 23-year-old Corina John, last seen in West Milwaukee in December.
    • She was last seen wearing a Jersey Mike's work uniform.
    • Anyone with information on her location, please contact West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The West Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old woman. 

Corina John was reported missing by her father on Jan. 8, 2026. She was last seen at Jersey Mikes in West Milwaukee on Dec. 13, 2025.   

Corina is described as a female, Hispanic, 5'05" tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. 

She was last seen wearing a Jersey Mike's work uniform. 

Anyone with information on her location, please contact West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151.

