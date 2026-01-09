Missing, endangered West Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Police are searching for 23-year-old Corina John, last seen in West Milwaukee in December. She was last seen wearing a Jersey Mike's work uniform. Anyone with information on her location, please contact West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151



The West Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

What we know:

Corina John was reported missing by her father on Jan. 8, 2026. She was last seen at Jersey Mikes in West Milwaukee on Dec. 13, 2025.

Corina is described as a female, Hispanic, 5'05" tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a Jersey Mike's work uniform.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her location, please contact West Milwaukee Police at 414-645-2151.