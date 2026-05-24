Missing, endangered Lake Geneva man; police seek public's help

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The Brief Terrence Watterson II, 46, was last seen leaving the Sheboygan detention center on foot Thursday night. Lake Geneva police said Watterson had been booked and released after family requested a welfare check. Anyone with information about Watterson’s location is asked to call Lake Geneva police at 262-248-4455.



Lake Geneva police are searching for a missing, endangered man who was last seen leaving a detention center on foot.

What we know:

Terrence Watterson II, 46, was last seen leaving the Sheboygan detention center at 7:36 p.m. Thursday, May 21, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue polo, glasses and has short, wavy black hair.

Police said Watterson had been booked and released on burglary charges after family members requested a welfare check.

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Watterson was last in contact with family on May 19 or May 20. Police said he may be off his medication and has a schizophrenia diagnosis.

His vehicle has been impounded, and a ping of his cellphone showed it was either out of service or Wi-Fi only.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455.