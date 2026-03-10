Missing, endangered Delavan woman; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Police are searching for 58-year-old Kimberly Schmidt, last seen in Delavan on March 7. She was last known to be operating her red 2010 Toyota Corolla with Wisconsin Registration BAF9040. If you have seen Kimberly or her vehicle, please contact the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.



The Delavan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 58-year-old woman.

Missing woman

What we know:

Kimberly Schmidt was last seen leaving her residence in the City of Delavan on March 7. Later that day, she was traveling through Litchfield, Minnesota.

She has not been seen or heard from since, and her destination or current whereabouts are unknown.

She was last known to be operating her red 2010 Toyota Corolla with Wisconsin Registration BAF9040. She has family in Montana; however, they have not had contact with her, and are not expecting her arrival.

She has former ties to Minnesota — along with current ties to Illinois.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have seen Kimberly or her vehicle, please contact the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.