Missing Pennsylvania dog found in Wisconsin; reunited with owners

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The Brief A dog missing for two years was reunited with her family from Pennsylvania at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Ozaukee Campus. Charlie Sue, a 6-year-old Boxer, was found by a Good Samaritan on July 25. WHS staff were there to witness the amazing moment when Charlie Sue was brought out.



On Saturday, Aug. 1, a dog missing for two years was joyfully reunited at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Ozaukee Campus with her family, who traveled all the way from Pennsylvania!

Missing dog

The backstory:

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, a Good Samaritan rescued Charlie Sue, a 6-year-old Boxer, about a mile north of Harrington Beach on Saturday, July 25.

After being brought to Cedar Grove Veterinary Services, a veterinarian found a microchip and immediately attempted to contact the owner.

When initial contact attempts failed, Charlie Sue was transferred to the Wisconsin Humane Society's Ozaukee Campus in Saukville.

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Owner contacted

Dig deeper:

Staff at the Wisconsin Humane Society also contacted the owner listed on the microchip registry, successfully connecting with a stunned Carry Ann in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania.

She reported that her dog had gone missing two years ago, and the family immediately made travel arrangements to pick up Charlie Sue.

Following a 600-mile drive through five states lasting 12 hours, Carry Ann, her husband, and her daughter arrived at the WHS Ozaukee Campus on Saturday, Aug. 1.

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The Wisconsin Humane Society reports that Charlie Sue immediately leaped into the laps of her family members, full of kisses and tail wags.

What they're saying:

"We reunite thousands of animals with their families every year, but this reunion was nothing short of magical," said Angela Speed, vice president of marketing and communications at WHS. "We are so grateful to Dr. Dommer for her assistance with Charlie Sue, and it’s also a great reminder of how important micrcochipping is for our beloved pets."

After an incredible journey, Charlie Sue is back home and safe with her family.