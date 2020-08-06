Missing and endangered: 30-year-old man last seen in Jackson July 27

article

Jackson police need your help locating a missing 30-year-old man.

Stephen Lombard was last seen leaving his mother's home on July 27 around 7:30 p.m.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Stephen Lombard

He may have been in Milwaukee on July 27 around 8:30 p.m., but that information hasn't been verified, police said.

He's described as white, standing 5'8" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Jackson police.