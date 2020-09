article

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Thursday, Sept. 3 said a 17-year-old girl considered missing and endangered was found safe.

There were concerns after Jahira Roaf-Lassiter was reported to have been last seen Tuesday, Sept. 2 near 76th Street and Lisbon Avenue around 9 p.m.

Again, MCSO officials said Roaf-Lassiter was located, and she is safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!