Missing actress, Lindsey Pearlman from General Hospital, found dead in Hollywood

An actress who was reported missing on Sunday has been found dead in Hollywood, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was last seen on Sunday at about noon in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," police said in a statement. "Friends and family fear for her safety."

On Friday, deputies responded to the area of Franklin Ave. and North Sierra Bonita Ave. after receiving reports of a death investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed the body as Pearlman's. Her cause of death is unknown.

According to showbizcast.com, Pearlman, from Chicago, is best known for her roles in "General Hospital" in 2020, "American Housewife" in 2019, and "Chicago Justice" in 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1800; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.