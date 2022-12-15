Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke crowned Miss America

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America Thursday night, Dec. 15.

Stanke is a senior at the University of Wisconsin majoring in nuclear engineering and is also a classical violinist.

She played the violin in the pageant's talent competition and won during the final night of "Preliminary Competition," receiving $2,500 in scholarship assistance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition.

Fifty-one young women from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. competed for the college scholarships that come with the title of Miss America.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Miss America Organization, a 501(c) 4 non-profit corporation, provides millions of dollars in annual college scholarship assistance making it the largest scholarship program for women in the United States. MAO contestants contribute over 500,000 hours of community service annually.

Miss America is the largest scholarship organization for women in the world.