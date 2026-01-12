Expand / Collapse search

Miss Molly’s Catering; wow your guests with something sweet or savory

Published  January 12, 2026 7:40am CST
at Miss Molly's Catering & Red Apron Cafe

Brian Kramp is in Cedarburg with the owner who not only caters delicious food but also serves it in her cozy cafe.

    • For more than 20 years, Miss Molly’s Catering has been serving guests at large corporate events to small intimate outings.
    • Whether it’s for 6 or 300 people, Brian Kramp has details on how they can cater your next event.

CEDARBURG, Wis. - Get ready to discover a culinary haven where traditional recipes meet contemporary creativity at Miss Molly's Catering & Red Apron Café, located at 1170 N. Wauwatosa Road. Brian Kramp is in Cedarburg with the owner who not only caters delicious food but also serves it in her cozy café.

Offering full service vs drop off

Meals for a busy family

Specialty boards

Check out the menu

Serves tasty breakfast and lunch

