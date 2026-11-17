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The Brief Pine County, Minnesota authorities are looking for a missing and endangered man, 61-year-old Daniel Nielsen. He was last believed to be in Milwaukee on Nov. 4. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 .



Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a missing and endangered man, Daniel Nielsen, who was last believed to be in Milwaukee.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Daniel Nielsen was believed to be in the Milwaukee area on Nov. 4. There is concern for his well-being.

Daniel is a male, white, with a height of six feet and a weight of 180 lbs. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

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What we don't know:

It is not known what he was last wearing.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Daniel Nielsen, please contact the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.

Pine County, Minnesota borders Wisconsin and is about halfway between Duluth and the Twin Cities.