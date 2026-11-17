Minnesota man missing, endangered; last believed to be in Milwaukee
PINE COUNTY, Min. - Authorities in Minnesota are looking for a missing and endangered man, Daniel Nielsen, who was last believed to be in Milwaukee.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old Daniel Nielsen was believed to be in the Milwaukee area on Nov. 4. There is concern for his well-being.
Daniel is a male, white, with a height of six feet and a weight of 180 lbs. He has blue eyes and grey hair.
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What we don't know:
It is not known what he was last wearing.
Police tips
What you can do:
If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Daniel Nielsen, please contact the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.
Pine County, Minnesota borders Wisconsin and is about halfway between Duluth and the Twin Cities.
The Source: FOX6 received the information from the Pine County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota via a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN) email.