Minneapolis ICE shooting; Milwaukee protesters join nationwide outcry

The Brief Protesters gathered in Milwaukee after a Minnesota woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent. Demonstrators held a vigil and emergency protest outside a federal facility on Knapp Street. Organizers say more protests are planned statewide in response to the shooting.



Protests and vigils are taking place across the country, including in Milwaukee, following the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by a federal immigration agent.

What we know:

Earlier Wednesday, Jan. 7, several dozen protesters gathered outside a federal immigration facility in Milwaukee, lighting candles and taping a sign to the building that read "Justice for Renee Good." The demonstration came hours after federal officials said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minnesota, describing the incident as an act of self-defense.

The shooting sparked nationwide outcry and prompted a response in Milwaukee, where protesters later moved downtown.

Local perspective:

"Our faces aren't smiling tonight; we are heartbroken at the senseless murder of Renee Nicole Good," said Nat Godley, a member of the Milwaukee Turners.

The protest was organized by the ICE Out of Milwaukee Citywide Network, which called the gathering an "emergency protest" outside the federal agency’s facility on Knapp Street.

"We feel it's important that we condemn the assassination of an immigrant rights activist in Minnesota," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, who helped lead the demonstration. "For this kind of excessive force to be used, we cannot be silent. We have to condemn accountability with ICE, the agent needs to be held accountable and ICE needs to end these militarized operations that are creating terror with working-class communities."

Other activists echoed those concerns.

"We look at Chicago, we look at LA, we look at Charlotte, we look at Minneapolis – we must say not here, not ever," said an organizer with the Badger Collective.

Dig deeper:

Organizers said Wednesday’s demonstration is one of several protests expected to take place across Wisconsin in response to the shooting.