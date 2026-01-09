article

The Brief An ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week. On Friday night, a protest formed and marched through downtown Milwaukee. Some people counter protested, showing support for the Trump administration.



Protests have formed across the country – including in Milwaukee on Friday night – after an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis earlier this week.

What they're saying:

A crowd filled Cathedral Square with chants of "we want ICE off our streets" and "justice for Renee Good." Organizers estimated several thousand people came out.

Protesters said ICE agents in Minneapolis used excessive force against Good.

"Watched the footage from the events in Minneapolis, and we think it deserves a response, so we decided to come out," said protester Luke Wolf. "I'm happy to see there are folks out here."

"The more we do, the more things will change," said protester Jessica Sneesby.

A roughly two-mile march went from Cathedral Square to the federal courthouse, over the river to the Milwaukee County Courthouse and back to Cathedral Square.

FOX6 News followed the demonstration, which appeared to remain peaceful.

The other side:

During the march, there were some people along the route counter protesting and showing their support for the Trump administration from the windows of nearby buildings.