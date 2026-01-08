Minneapolis ICE shooting; Milwaukee Latino voices reflect divided views

The Brief Milwaukee-area Latino residents expressed sharply different views on the ICE shooting in Minneapolis but agreed lives should not be lost. A Milwaukee County supervisor said the county board is working on measures related to ICE activity and surveillance technology. Advocacy groups are planning a solidarity vigil at the Wisconsin State Capitol in response to the shooting.



Communities across the country continue to react to the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, with people expressing sharply different views on what happened but broadly agreeing lives should not be lost.

Local perspective:

Some Milwaukee-area Latino residents say the shooting in Minneapolis has raised concerns about what federal enforcement activity could mean locally.

For community activist Stephanie Salgado, the moment calls for action.

"It's time to get ready, it is time to come together, and it's not to play around," said Salgado. "It is wild. To hear our administration. Talk about it as a self-defense tactic. When anybody who can access the video, can see."

Salgado is among many Americans upset and concerned about the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday and what it could mean for Milwaukee.

"If they're targeting Chicago, they're targeting Minnesota Twin Cities. We are in the middle of it all, that means it's coming soon," she said.

Pastor Mariano Garcia views the incident differently and supports law enforcement.

"Law enforcement comes and tells you to stop. Why would you run? Why would you try to hurt them with the car when you know that's a deadly weapon, so that's absolutely self-defense in my opinion," Garcia said.

Garcia said cooperation with police is critical.

"It's not worth losing your life over anything, just cooperate," he said.

Dig deeper:

The presence and impact of ICE agents in local communities is something Milwaukee County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez said the county board is watching closely.

"It's important, it's very essential to us as human beings to know that we don't want to live in fear, you know," Martinez said.

Martinez said the county board is currently working on resolutions aimed at preventing ICE from staging operations at public parks and limiting the use of facial recognition technology and Flock cameras.

"We are for proper community involvement, and we are for trying to make people feel safe and therefore terrifying people and that's what's happening," Martinez said.

What's next:

Meanwhile, advocacy groups are calling for public action in response to the shooting.

A solidarity vigil and rally is planned for 5 p.m. on Friday evening, Jan. 9, at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, with organizers encouraging people to gather to grieve, connect and call for changes to immigration enforcement practices.

A similar vigil and protest was held in Milwaukee on Wednesday following the shooting in Minneapolis.