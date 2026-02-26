Milwaukee's Wicked Hop temporarily closed after roach activity found

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department closed the Wicked Hop this week after live roach activity was observed. Inspection reports document dead and live American cockroaches in the basement and main kitchen areas. The Wicked Hop is actively working with a licensed pest management company to address the issue.



The Milwaukee Health Department temporarily closed the Wicked Hop after inspectors observed live roach activity in the restaurant’s kitchen.

What we know:

According to the health department, inspectors were onsite Wednesday, Feb. 25, conducting a routine inspection at a separate facility that shares a basement with the Wicked Hop. While no live roaches were observed in the other facility, inspectors identified dead roaches throughout the shared basement area.

Inspectors then checked the Wicked Hop’s kitchen spaces, where live roach activity was observed. As a result, MHD inspectors issued an Order to Cease Regulated Food Sales.

An Order to Cease Operations inspection report dated Feb. 25 documents "several dead American Cockroaches" observed in basement food storage, single-service storage and prep kitchen areas, and "a live juvenile American Cockroach" observed in the main kitchen on the first floor.

Dig deeper:

A separate complaint inspection conducted Feb. 25 lists additional violations, including excess grease buildup on cooking equipment and floors, a large gap at the base of the back door that could allow insects or rodents to enter and basement conditions that could provide harborage for pests.

The complaint report notes a $150 fee was issued due to repeat violations.

Health inspectors returned on Thursday, Feb. 26, for a reinspection. That report again documented dead American cockroaches in basement storage areas and a live juvenile American cockroach in the main kitchen. The establishment remains closed at this time.

What's next:

The health department’s reinspection report indicates another follow-up inspection is scheduled on or about March 12. But MHD noted that the restaurant is actively working with a licensed pest management company to address the issue and that inspectors could return to reinspect as early as Friday, Feb. 27.

What they're saying:

On Facebook, the Wicked Hop noted it was closed "for maintenance that would impact service."