Milwaukee's The Wicked Hop reopens; pest control completed treatment

The owners of The Wicked Hop in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward announced on Monday, March 2 that they have reopened the restaurant.

The Wicked Hop reopens

What we know:

The Milwaukee Health Department closed The Wicked Hop down last week after live roach activity was spotted.

According to the health department, inspectors were onsite Wednesday, Feb. 25, conducting a routine inspection at a separate facility that shares a basement with The Wicked Hop. While no live roaches were observed in the other facility, inspectors identified dead roaches throughout the shared basement area.

Inspectors then checked The Wicked Hop’s kitchen spaces, where live roach activity was observed. As a result, MHD inspectors issued an Order to Cease Regulated Food Sales.

A separate complaint inspection conducted Feb. 25 lists additional violations, including excess grease buildup on cooking equipment and floors, a large gap at the base of the back door that could allow insects or rodents to enter and basement conditions that could provide harborage for pests.

The Wicked Hop

Out of an abundance of caution and in full cooperation with the health department, the restaurant's owners temporarily closed. The owners said they brought in licensed pest control professionals, completed a full treatment and deep cleaning of the facility, and implemented additional preventative measures. All required health standards have now been met.

Owners' statement

What they're saying:

The owners of The Wicked Hop issued this statement on Facebook:

"The health and safety of our guests and staff is, and always will be, our top priority. We take this matter seriously and are committed to maintaining the highest standards every single day."