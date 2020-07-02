Milwaukee's War Memorial Center reopens to the public July 6

MILWAUKEE -- The War Memorial Center will reopen to the public on Monday, July 6 after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the outdoor plaza has remained open to the public, the indoor Saarinen building has been closed to visitors since March 18.



A news release says per the City of Milwaukee’s reopening policy guidelines, all employees, tenants, contractors, and guests must follow the CDC self-screening procedures prior to entering the building.



Events and activities scheduled to occur at the War Memorial Center will now be subject to new protocols which are following CDC guidelines: reduced numbers of attendees to accommodate safe social distancing, sanitized rooms and surfaces, the addition of touchless hand sanitizer units, along with the new use of an FDC approved antimicrobial treatment on high touch surfaces.



The Saarinen building will be open Monday - Friday during normal business hours of 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. The exterior area of Fitch Plaza will remain open during normal business hours Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.



The War Memorial Center is commemorating 75 years since the end of World War II with several events in August and September.

