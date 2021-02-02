Milwaukee's snow emergency back on, requires alternate side parking

article

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced it is continuing its Snow Emergency for Tuesday, Feb. 2 into Wednesday, Feb. 3.

This means there is no parking allowed on main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Posted street signs take precedence. City officials urge you to read the street signs for winter parking instructions before you park.

Arterials (No Parking)

To confirm the arterials which do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information visit city.milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations. Residents can also call 414-286-2489.

Side Streets (Alternate Side Parking)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Feb. 2, through 6 a.m. on Feb. 3. Parked vehicles should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic. This includes the streetcar route and other city roadways.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

City officials say your cooperation will ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street pavement as possible to clear ice and snow effectively and efficiently.