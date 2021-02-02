Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's snow emergency back on, requires alternate side parking

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced it is continuing its Snow Emergency for Tuesday, Feb. 2 into Wednesday, Feb. 3.

This means there is no parking allowed on main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Posted street signs take precedence. City officials urge you to read the street signs for winter parking instructions before you park.

Arterials (No Parking) 

To confirm the arterials which do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information visit city.milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations. Residents can also call 414-286-2489.

Side Streets (Alternate Side Parking)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the EVEN numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Feb. 2, through 6 a.m. on Feb. 3. Parked vehicles should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic. This includes the streetcar route and other city roadways. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking

City officials say your cooperation will ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street pavement as possible to clear ice and snow effectively and efficiently.

Summerfest moves to September, allow more time to vaccinate public
slideshow

Summerfest moves to September, allow more time to vaccinate public

Summerfest will move from its original June 2021 dates to give health professionals more time to vaccinate the general public. Summerfest 2021 will be held September 2 – 4, 9 – 11 and 16 – 18. 

6 Burlington Area School District school buses heavily damaged by fire
slideshow

6 Burlington Area School District school buses heavily damaged by fire

Six school buses were heavily damaged or destroyed by fire at a lot in Racine County early Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Milwaukee digs out after big snowstorm

The snowstorm stopped Sunday but the cleanup continued Monday.