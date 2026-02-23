Milwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood celebrating national dish of Vietnam
MILWAUKEE - If you love trying authentic food from different cultures, you’ll love what two local businesses are cooking up this month in Milwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood. Brian Kramp is at Vientiane Noodle Shop where they’re celebrating 25 years in Milwaukee this "Pho-bruary."
Thai Bar-B-Que Restaurant is a longstanding, family-owned eatery in Milwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood known for its extensive menu of authentic Thai and Southeast Asian cuisine. Brian Kramp is with the owner who’s serving up special deals during "Pho-bruary."
