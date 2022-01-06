Looking for a few new local beers to sample? Central Water Brewing Company can help with that. Brian is checking out Milwaukee’s newest taproom that has no shortage of suds.

About Central Water Brewing Company (website)

We are so very excited to share with you a second location, at 1037 W. Juneau Ave, in Milwaukee, WI! Please note that there is now a "MILWAUKEE TAP ROOM" tab on the right side of your screen, to find all answers related to the taplist, hours, and info.

Dairyland is grilling up messily delicious all-American Burgers and Chicken sandwiches, Bavarian Giant Pretzels, fresh Salads, and other baked goodies from Mid-Way Bakery! Check out their website for current hours, menu items, and to pre-order your food!! Click HERE for all that jazz! And, being that we have this fantastic all-American restaurant located right inside our facility, we DO NOT allow carry in food.