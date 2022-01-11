Milwaukee’s newest barbecue joint is a carry-out-only space that allows you to witness the work that goes into some of the best slow-smoked meat Milwaukee has to offer.

Brian is at the new location of Heaven’s Table BBQ where they have the meat – and so much more!

About Heaven's Table BBQ (website)

The new Heaven's Table offers an expanded menu from that offered at Crossroads Collective, featuring lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Menu items will include a variety of smoked meats including brisket, ribs, pulled pork and sausage, along with wings, sandwiches and sides.

Advertisement

The biggest change to the menu is in the addition of more vegetarian and vegan options, including cauliflower burnt ends, a dish comprised of savory marinated and smoked cauliflower. Come see me!!