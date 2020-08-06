Milwaukee's Jazz in the Park goes virtual for 2020

The East Town Association is asking its Jazz in the Park fans to find their favorite grassy spot and virtually take in some "Jazz" this summer.

Starting Thursday, August 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. watch a live-streamed concert via Facebook Live and donate to the virtual tip jar to keep the East Town tradition going for its 29th year.

August 20, Lockjaw featuring Milwaukee Jazz Dignitaries Manty Ellis, Jamie Breiwick, Luis Diaz and Toty Ramos take the stage.

The following week on August 27, Cigarette Break showcases their talents.

Stream the concerts here.

The East Town Association is also responsible for summer staples like Bastille Days and the Cathedral Square Market.