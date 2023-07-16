The Indeed Bazaar: Pop-up shop showcase local makers and crafters
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s Indeed Brewing Company is expanded its Makers Markets series for the summer and is bringing expanded opportunities to shop small & local to its Walker’s Point Taproom.
This Sunday, July 16, The Indeed Bazaar pop-up shop will feature local makers and crafters.
You can look forward to a lot of vendors, including:
• Plant Based MKE
• KL Designs
• MothSpit Arts
• Empress Roots
• Digital Portrails
• Artesania Minga
• Spicy Freza Apparel
• Visette
• Fabor Manor
• Mara Trending Jewelry Designs
The pop-up shop will take place at the Indeed Brewing Company from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To find out more information about the pop-up shop, go to The Indeed Bazaar Facebook page.