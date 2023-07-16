The Indeed Bazaar: Pop-up shop showcase local makers and crafters

article

Milwaukee’s Indeed Brewing Company is expanded its Makers Markets series for the summer and is bringing expanded opportunities to shop small & local to its Walker’s Point Taproom.

This Sunday, July 16, The Indeed Bazaar pop-up shop will feature local makers and crafters.

You can look forward to a lot of vendors, including:

• Plant Based MKE

• KL Designs

• MothSpit Arts

• Empress Roots

• Digital Portrails

• Artesania Minga

• Spicy Freza Apparel

• Visette

• Fabor Manor

• Mara Trending Jewelry Designs

The pop-up shop will take place at the Indeed Brewing Company from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To find out more information about the pop-up shop, go to The Indeed Bazaar Facebook page.