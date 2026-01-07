Milwaukee’s Glorioso’s Italian Market reopens on Brady Street after fire

article

The Brief Glorioso’s Italian Market reopened on Brady Street after closing for three months due to fire damage. The store held a soft opening Wednesday, with full offerings expected by the end of the month. The reopening comes as Glorioso’s marks 80 years serving Milwaukee.



After three months of repairs and cleanup, Glorioso’s Italian Market on Milwaukee’s Brady Street reopened on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

What we know:

A fire on the building’s second floor broke out in October 2025, causing smoke damage throughout the entire store. The reopening marks a soft launch, with the market expecting to have all of its usual offerings available by the end of the month.

What they're saying:

For the Glorioso family, the closure and recovery process was emotional.

"I had some anxiety not knowing when and where and how this process was all going to work," said Michael Glorioso, former general manager turned consultant. "It was like starting the store over from the beginning, but the very well-thought-out and managed the process that the new owners did really make it all happen and come back together and here we are, and it's awesome."

Glorioso's Italian Market

Dig deeper:

The Glorioso family sold the business to an Illinois-based company in 2024, but the market’s look and feel remain largely unchanged. The reopening comes during a milestone year, as Glorioso’s celebrates 80 years in Milwaukee.