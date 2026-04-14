Milwaukee's Deer District hosts free 2026 Summer Concert Series
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MILWAUKEE - You can look forward to another free concert series in Milwaukee this summer!
2026 Summer Concert Series
What we know:
The 2026 Summer Concert Series will bring local artists to The Deer Garden, located in Deer District, every Friday night from June 5-Aug. 28. All free concerts will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
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The complete 2026 Summer Concert Series schedule is below:
- June 5: Tobias Canion
- June 19: Xeno & Joe
- June 26: Andrew David Weber
- July 3: Shuga Blu
- July 10: Peter Thomas
- July 17: Marr’Lo Parada
- July 24: Judson Brown Band
- July 31: Bruce Humphries
- Aug. 7: Mixtape
- Aug. 14: Tim Wright
- Aug. 21: Catelyn Huckstep
- Aug. 28: Party 2 Go
You are invited to visit deerdistrict.com for more information and event updates.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Deer District.