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Milwaukee's Deer District hosts free 2026 Summer Concert Series

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Published  April 14, 2026 2:57pm CDT
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FOX6 News Milwaukee
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The Brief

    • Milwaukee’s Deer District will host free local music at The Deer Garden every Friday from June 5 through August 28.
    • Concerts run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring a diverse lineup of performers like Tobias Canion and Mixtape.
    • The 12-week series includes breaks for major holidays.

MILWAUKEE - You can look forward to another free concert series in Milwaukee this summer! 

2026 Summer Concert Series

What we know:

The 2026 Summer Concert Series will bring local artists to The Deer Garden, located in Deer District, every Friday night from June 5-Aug. 28. All free concerts will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

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The complete 2026 Summer Concert Series schedule is below:

  • June 5: Tobias Canion
  • June 19: Xeno & Joe
  • June 26: Andrew David Weber
  • July 3: Shuga Blu
  • July 10: Peter Thomas
  • July 17: Marr’Lo Parada
  • July 24: Judson Brown Band
  • July 31: Bruce Humphries
  • Aug. 7: Mixtape
  • Aug. 14: Tim Wright
  • Aug. 21: Catelyn Huckstep
  • Aug. 28: Party 2 Go

You are invited to visit deerdistrict.com for more information and event updates.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Deer District.

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