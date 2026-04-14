Milwaukee's Deer District hosts free 2026 Summer Concert Series

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The Brief Milwaukee’s Deer District will host free local music at The Deer Garden every Friday from June 5 through August 28. Concerts run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring a diverse lineup of performers like Tobias Canion and Mixtape. The 12-week series includes breaks for major holidays.



You can look forward to another free concert series in Milwaukee this summer!

2026 Summer Concert Series

What we know:

The 2026 Summer Concert Series will bring local artists to The Deer Garden, located in Deer District, every Friday night from June 5-Aug. 28. All free concerts will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

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The complete 2026 Summer Concert Series schedule is below:

June 5: Tobias Canion

June 19: Xeno & Joe

June 26: Andrew David Weber

July 3: Shuga Blu

July 10: Peter Thomas

July 17: Marr’Lo Parada

July 24: Judson Brown Band

July 31: Bruce Humphries

Aug. 7: Mixtape

Aug. 14: Tim Wright

Aug. 21: Catelyn Huckstep

Aug. 28: Party 2 Go

You are invited to visit deerdistrict.com for more information and event updates.