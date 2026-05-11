Milwaukee's Davidson Park summer 2026 event lineup revealed
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MILWAUKEE - The full lineup of summer 2026 programming at Milwaukee's Davidson Park was revealed on Monday, May 11. Davidson Park (3725 W. Juneau Avenue) is located at the Harley-Davidson headquarters on the city's Near West Side.
Davidson Park lineup revealed
What we know:
The summer 2026 events lineup includes the following:
- Movie Nights at Davidson Park are set for June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 – and begin each evening at 6:30 p.m. Movie Nights invite families and friends to relax under the stars with fan-favorite films. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to grab snacks, settle in, and enjoy the evening. No tickets or reservations are required; just bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a night at the park. Movie selections will be community-driven.
- Morning Yoga at Davidson Park is set for June 27, July 25, Aug. 22 – and each begins at 9 a.m. The morning yoga is open to all experience levels, Morning Yoga offers a peaceful start to the day led by local instructors. No tickets or reservations are required. Mats are available on-site for anyone who needs one; just bring yourself, wear something comfortable, and enjoy a peaceful practice surrounded by the natural beauty of Davidson Park.
- Bikes, Bourbon, & Barbecue (Includes both free & ticketed levels) is set for July 18 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. This event celebrates motorcycle culture with a vintage Harley-Davidson bike show, live rock music, and a Barbecue-Off between local pitmasters. Guests can also enjoy canned cocktails or upgrade their experience with a guided bourbon tasting.
- Rev & Rumble II Boxing Night is set for Aug. 15 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A news release says Rev & Rumble brings Milwaukee’s toughest amateur boxers to the ring for an action-packed evening featuring live matches, food, merchandise, and more. In partnership with United Community Center, the event celebrates community, competition, and local talent in the heart of Davidson Park.
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Visitors are encouraged to follow along for updates and event details by visiting the Davidson Park website or following along on Instagram and Facebook.
The Source: Information in this post was provided in a news release from Newaukee.