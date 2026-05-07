Milwaukee’s 1st universally accessible playground; donations needed
MILWAUKEE - One year ago, a local family launched a campaign to build the first universally accessible and inclusive playground in Milwaukee. There's progress…but help is still needed.
Stella’s Playground
What we know:
Stella’s Playground will be built at Kilbourn Reservoir Park.
Stella is battling cancer. She turned 10 years old today (May 7) and organizers want to raise $10,000 today.
Stella recently had a photo with Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
Stella with Mayor Cavalier Johnson
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Supporters have raised $1.2 million so far. The goal is $2 million.
Work is set to begin later this summer.
Donate today!
What you can do:
To learn more, volunteer or donate, you are invited to visit stellasplayground.org.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Stella's Playground.org. FOX6 crews also went