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Milwaukee’s 1st universally accessible playground; donations needed

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Published  May 7, 2026 4:49pm CDT
Riverwest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Stella's Playground renderings

The Brief

    • A year ago, a local family launched an effort to build the first universally accessible and inclusive playground in the City of Milwaukee.
    • The idea for Stella's Playground was inspired by Stella Schneider, who just turned 10 years old.
    • $1.2 million has been raised so far. The goal is $2 million.

MILWAUKEE - One year ago, a local family launched a campaign to build the first universally accessible and inclusive playground in Milwaukee. There's progress…but help is still needed.

Stella’s Playground

What we know:

Stella’s Playground will be built at Kilbourn Reservoir Park.

Stella is battling cancer. She turned 10 years old today (May 7) and organizers want to raise $10,000 today.

Stella recently had a photo with Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Stella with Mayor Cavalier Johnson

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Supporters have raised $1.2 million so far. The goal is $2 million.

Work is set to begin later this summer.

Donate today!

What you can do:

To learn more, volunteer or donate, you are invited to visit stellasplayground.org.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Stella's Playground.org. FOX6 crews also went

RiverwestNews