Milwaukee’s 1st universally accessible playground; donations needed

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The Brief A year ago, a local family launched an effort to build the first universally accessible and inclusive playground in the City of Milwaukee. The idea for Stella's Playground was inspired by Stella Schneider, who just turned 10 years old. $1.2 million has been raised so far. The goal is $2 million.



One year ago, a local family launched a campaign to build the first universally accessible and inclusive playground in Milwaukee. There's progress…but help is still needed.

Stella’s Playground

What we know:

Stella’s Playground will be built at Kilbourn Reservoir Park.

Stella is battling cancer. She turned 10 years old today (May 7) and organizers want to raise $10,000 today.

Stella recently had a photo with Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Stella with Mayor Cavalier Johnson

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Supporters have raised $1.2 million so far. The goal is $2 million.

Work is set to begin later this summer.

Donate today!

What you can do:

To learn more, volunteer or donate, you are invited to visit stellasplayground.org.