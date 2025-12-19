Milwaukee's 16th Street bridge to remain closed until April 2026

article

The Brief The 16th Street viaduct will remain closed to all traffic until April 2026 following a safety inspection. A specific floor beam showed accelerated wear, requiring immediate fabrication and replacement. The northern section was already closed for rehabilitation, but this new defect necessitated a full closure of the entire structure.



The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday, Dec. 19 that the 16th Street viaduct will remain closed to traffic until April 2026.

Bridge closure until April

What we know:

The 16th Street bridge was closed to traffic on Dec. 5 after an in-depth inspection identified one floor beam showing signs of accelerated wear compared to surrounding bridge elements. At that time, the DPW made the decision to close the entire structure to the public.

A news release says the northern portion of the viaduct over the Menomonee River was already closed between Canal Street and Clybourn Street for an ongoing rehabilitation project of the section of the bridge over the Menomonee River. Other portions of the bridge are anticipated to undergo partial replacement or rehabilitation in the coming years. Due to the level of wear, the specific floor beam in this latest case was determined to require immediate replacement.

Again, due to the time needed to fabricate the replacement beam and complete the installation, the bridge is expected to remain closed until April.

16th Street viaduct

DPW officials said they will work to reopen the structure and provide updates if the timeline changes.